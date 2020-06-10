Andhra Pradesh: Srikalahasti temple priest tests positive for COVID-19

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): One of the priests at Srikalahasti temple, here tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that temple authorities have postponed the 'trial darshans' which was supposed to be held today.

"Samples of 71 persons, including priests, workers and other staff of our temple were taken. Results of 15 samples came this evening. Of them, the report of one priest turned out to be positive for COVID-19. So we are temporarily postponing our programs which we planned from Wednesday," said Srikalahasti Temple executive officer Chandrasekhar Reddy.

"We informed the same to higher officials. Until further orders, we are closing the temple for devotees. We request the devotees to take note of this and cooperate with us," he added.

