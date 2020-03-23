Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus services stopped till March 31 due to COVID-19

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): All the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services have been stopped till March 31 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said, "All Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus services stopped till March 31. Other transport vehicles will be regulated."

"We appeal that autos and tempos not be operated during this period and request the public to cooperate," he said.

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to six.

The 6th case is a 49-year-old woman and is a close contact of an earlier positive case. She is admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam, a medical bulletin from Andhra Pradesh government said. (ANI)

