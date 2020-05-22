Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader and daughter of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Kesineni Swetha on Thursday held a protest against the new power tariff system in the state.
She started the 12 hour-long protest that began from 7 am and went on to 7 pm. The TDP has criticised the hike in electricity tariffs.
The party leaders and activists are holding protests at their houses due to lockdown. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kesineni Swetha protests new power tariff system
ANI | Updated: May 22, 2020 01:02 IST
