Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kesineni Swetha protests new power tariff system

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leader and daughter of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Kesineni Swetha on Thursday held a protest against the new power tariff system in the state.

She started the 12 hour-long protest that began from 7 am and went on to 7 pm. The TDP has criticised the hike in electricity tariffs.

The party leaders and activists are holding protests at their houses due to lockdown. (ANI)

