Andhra Pradesh: TDP legislator meets molestation victim, demands govt to take action

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): TDP legislator M Giridhar visited a minor girl, who was allegedly molested earlier this week, at Guntur General Hospital here.

During the visit on Friday, he enquired from the mother and grandmother of the victim and also spoke to doctors about the condition of the victim.

The TDP MLA demanded the government to punish the culprit severely and help the family of the victim.

The accused, a minor boy who allegedly molested the girl, is currently in police custody. (ANI)

