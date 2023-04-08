Andhra Pradesh: TDP youth wing protests demanding crackdown against drug cartel

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The youth wing of Telugu Desam Party took out a protest rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district against Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Friday demanding strict action against illegal drug trafficking in the state.

Ravipati Sai Krishna Youth President of Guntur District led the protest rally at the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) office on Inner Ring Road. People carrying posters and play cards reached SEB office and handed over a memorandum to the officers present there.



Ravipati Sai Krishna said, "We demanded strict action against illegal trafficking and drug dealers in the state. Youths are getting addicted to it and their future is getting ruined. While the state government is busy in filling illegal cases against TDP leaders."

On April 1, TDP workers were detained for conducting a rally without permission in the Tenali area of Guntur district as part of the Tenali Bandh programme. The rally was organised in a protest of a scuffle between the YSRCP and TDP councillors in a Municipal Council meeting in the Tenali area of the Guntur district on 31st March.

TDP councillors had objected to the approval of a single tender for the door-to-door works, and over the matter, a scuffle broke out between TDP and YSRCP councillors at Tenali Municipal Office. As a result of the scuffle, TDP members held a rally in the Guntur District, and YSR Congress Party members also held a massive protest at Tenali Municipal Office, on Saturday. (ANI)

