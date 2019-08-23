Pathapatnam police arrested three persons for smuggling red sandalwood in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh: Three held for smuggling red sandalwood

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Three persons were arrested after the Pathapatnam police seized red sandalwood weighing around 200 kgs from a vehicle near Kosamala village here.
The accused have been identified as Srinivas Rao, Sheik Salim and Ketan Pani.
Four logs of 'A' grade red sandalwood weighing almost 200 kgs were being smuggled in a vehicle which was passing from Lavanyakota area in AOB region, police said.
"The vehicle was on its way to Visakhapatnam but was caught near Mahendra river between Kosamala and Meliaputti villages. The accused said that the red sandalwood was supposed to be sent to Delhi," circle inspector Ravi Prasad said.
A case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

