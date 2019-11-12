Andhra Pradesh: Three including minor dead, 6 injured in road accident

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Three persons including a minor died in a road accident while six others got injured here at Timmapuram village, Edlapadu Mandal of the district on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place when a lorry on the National Highway lost balance, hit the divider and then hit the people on the road. Three persons including a 27-year-old man, his 25-year-old sister, both from Odisha and a 3-year-old died while 6 others got injured.

The injured are being treated at the government hospital.

Police said that it is a case of negligent driving and the driver fled from the spot. A case has been registered under the relevant section of laws.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

