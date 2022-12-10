Andhra Pradesh: Three injured in blast at Vizag steel plan during maintenance work

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): As many as three people were injured after a blast took place at Taar tank number 11 in the Vizag steel plant during maintenance work, the Visakhapatnam Police informed on Saturday.

"Of the three workers, the condition of one, identified as G Nagesh, is critical," the Visakhapatnam Police said in a statement.

According to the police, all three injured persons were undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)