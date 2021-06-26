Andhra Pradesh: Three teenagers drown in Penna River, one missing

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three teenagers drowned in Andhra Pradesh's Penna River on Thursday and the search for one missing boy continues, Vallur Police informed.

The deceased include Javeria a 12-year-old girl, 18-year-old Abdul Rashid, and 15-year old Anuus Khan.

Abdul Walid Khan, a 19-year-old boy is missing, and a search operation for him is underway.

Sub Inspector, Rajagopal of Vallur police station informed that the incident took place when two families from Kadapa town were out for a picnic near Penna River in Pushpagiri of Vallur Mandal on Thursday evening.



"Javeria, the 12-year-old stepped into the river while the elders were relaxing at the shore. Soon, the other three followed her into the river, and within minutes, all four went missing," the SI informed.

The families called local swimmers and police, following which a search operation was launched.

Three bodies were found and were sent to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa.

The body of Abdul Wahid Khan has yet not been traced, and a search for him restarted today morning.

The police has registered a case of death due to drowning">drowning under section 174 CrPC. (ANI)

