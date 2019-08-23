Andhra Pradesh: Three women flee with jewellery from shop, act caught on CCTV

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In a broad daylight incident, four women posing as customers decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop in Srikakulam district's Palakonda town in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the women went to Naidu jewellery shop on Thursday posing as customers and stole the jewellery in broad daylight.

The mischief of the three women was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

In the video, one of the women can be seen hiding the ornaments under her saree while the staff is busy showing jewellery to another woman. The women then smartly leave the store.

The police scanned the footage and identified the culprits.

A case has been registered in this matter and a search operation has been launched for the women thieves. (ANI)

