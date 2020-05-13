Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati (Urban) SP takes part in agricultural work with farmers while out on patrol

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Superintendent of Police of Tirupati (Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy took part in agricultural work with the farmers while he was on a patrol on Tuesday.

The SP was out checking if the lockdown norms were being followed by the people.

Reddy, a BSc graduate, joined the farmers and farm labourers who were working in their fields near Yerpedu - Venkatagiri road.

He also asked the farmers to continue their work while observing restrictions and assured them of the availability of the administration in case they needed any help. (ANI)

