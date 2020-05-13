Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Superintendent of Police of Tirupati (Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy took part in agricultural work with the farmers while he was on a patrol on Tuesday.
The SP was out checking if the lockdown norms were being followed by the people.
Reddy, a BSc graduate, joined the farmers and farm labourers who were working in their fields near Yerpedu - Venkatagiri road.
He also asked the farmers to continue their work while observing restrictions and assured them of the availability of the administration in case they needed any help. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati (Urban) SP takes part in agricultural work with farmers while out on patrol
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 12:25 IST
