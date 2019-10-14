Andhra Pradesh to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for farmers' welfare in the state on October 15 from Sarvepalli in Nellore district here.

According to state Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu, an amount of Rs 13,500 will be given to farmers in three instalments under this scheme.

YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme was a major poll promise by YSR Congress Party during the state assembly elections.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the scheme when they met in the national capital earlier this month.

The scheme is expected to benefit over 53 lakh farmers including tenant farmers.

The state government had announced the scheme after scrapping the previous TDP government's 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme which promised to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers. (ANI)

