Andhra Pradesh to provide Rs 15,000-aid for final rites of COVID-19 deceased

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government will provide Rs 15,000-aid for performing the final rites of those who died due to COVID-19.

He took the decision at a COVID-19 review meeting today. The chief minister also asked the officials to implement it 'immediately'.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 31,103 COVID-19 cases and 365 deaths in the state due to the virus. (ANI)

