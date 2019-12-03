Andhra Pradesh: Train derails at Railway Koduru station

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Shirdi express, traveling from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra's Shirdi, derailed at Railway Koduru town on Monday morning.

According to South Central Railway PRO, Pradeep Kumar, two wheels of the first coach went off the track this morning while entering the Railway Koduru station.

No casualties and injuries have been reported.

The railway staff have identified the problem and started the repair operation.

Once the train is restored, it will resume its journey. (ANI)