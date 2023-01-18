Andhra Pradesh: Train derails in Visakhapatnam, no casualties

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The wheels of a general coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derailed at Sivalingapuram station in the Kottavalasa - Araku Section on Tuesday, the railways said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened at 9.45 AM Tuesday when the train was entering the station, according to an official statement

Whether the reason for the derailment was the steep gradient section, very difficult terrain, or the temperature drop is under investigation, it said



As soon as the derailment occurred, the authorities came into action and an accident Relief Train rushed to Shivalingapuram station from Visakhapatnam.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy along with a team of engineers rushed to the site to monitor the restoration operations. The derailed coach was detached from the train and was sent to its destination, Kirandul.

The restoration works were completed by 2 PM on the same day, stated the official statement.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul 08551 train was terminated before its time at Araku, while refund was arranged for passengers who claimed refunds, it added. (ANI)

