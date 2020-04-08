Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister interacts with police personnel over lunch on roadside in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah had lunch with police personnel deployed at the check post in Machilipatnam.

The minister visited the red zone areas in Machilipatnam town. He interacted with the people in the red zone areas and enquired about the problems they are facing in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

He assured them all help from the government side. The minister told them about the restrictions in such red zones and appealed to them to be patient for some days.

Later he spoke with the policemen at a check post. As it was lunchtime, the minister had his lunch along with the police. He sat on a bench at the roadside and took his lunch along with the police.

Perni Venkatramaiah appealed to the police to be alert at red zones and not to allow any movements in and out of red zones. (ANI)

