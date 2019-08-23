Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and 767 kg cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore was seized from a truck in Narsipatnam area of rural Visakhapatnam on Thursday by officials of the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department.
"Acting on reliable information, the officials stopped a truck and found 767 kg cannabis from its vehicle. The smuggler and the driver were taken into custody," Inspector Bahadur said.
The cannabis, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore, was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Odisha.
In another case, a medical practitioner was arrested and 108 kg cannabis confiscated from his house in the district. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested with 767 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:31 IST
