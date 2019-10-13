Andhra Pradesh: Two held with 200 kg cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Veeravalli police arrested two people and seized 200 kilograms of 'ganja' (cannabis) worth Rs 20 lakh from a lorry in Sitarampuram village in Krishna district.

The accused persons have been identified as K Francis (39), a lorry driver, and B Nagaraju (29). A case has been filed against them.

"A lorry was passing by Sitarampuram village on Saturday afternoon. The police deployed on the way intercepted the lorry and recovered 100 packets of cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh. Each packet consisted of around two kilograms of cannabis. We arrested the lorry driver Francis and other accused Nagaraju," said Chanti Babu, Sub Inspector, Veeravalli Police Station.

"The main accused is yet to be caught. He had an agreement with Francis and Nagaraju for smuggling cannabis from Naidu Palem to Gannavaram, Krishna district. They were offered Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively for smuggling," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

