Andhra Pradesh: Two rival parties activists clashed, tensions in some part

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Seven persons were seriously injured in a clash following a brawl between YSRCP and TDP activists in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

The activists of both parties attacked each other with sticks and knives.

As per reports, the clash started between YCP and TDP factions over a hackneyed brawl at an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre leading to attacking each other groups with sticks and knives.



A tension-like situation has been formed in the L N Peta in Kristapuram Mandal of Srikakulam district.

The injured persons have been admitted to the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam and are undergoing treatment.

The cause behind the clash is yet to be ascertained.

Police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

