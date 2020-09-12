Andhra Pradesh: Two sisters fall in Krishna river; one dies

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl fell in the Krishna river and lost her life at ferry area, police said on Saturday.



According to Ibrahimpatnam Sub Inspector Srinivas, Manasa (nine years old) and Navya (eight years old) are daughters of Ailakshmi and Nagaraju who work as coolies.

As per the sub-inspector, when the parents were away this afternoon at around 2 PM, the girls went to river Krishna for bathing. But the girls fell in the water and got washed away. Local people saw the girls, rescued them and brought to shore. Though Navya survived, but Manasa breathed her last.

The parents took her to a nearby hospital but the doctor said that the girl was brought dead. Ibrahimpatnam police filed a case under section 174 of IPC and are investigating, said the sub-inspector. (ANI)

