Andhra Pradesh: Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for devotees from Jan 2nd to 11th

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy has said that like last year devotees will be given darshan at Vaikuntha for ten days this year too starting from January 2nd to 11th.

At a press conference, Dharma Reddy said we have conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaikuntha Ekadashi.



The EO said that like last year, devotees will be given darshan at Vaikuntha for ten days this year too. From January 2nd to 11th. He also explained that 83 thousand of devotees are going to be granted Darshan through Vaikuntha Dwaram. For this purpose, Sarva Darshan tokens will be allotted to 50 thousand devotees per day through 9 counters in Tirupati. The quota of tickets will be released soon.

On Vaikuntha Ekadashi, devotees visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in huge numbers.

Vaikuntha Dwaram, the gate of Lord Vishnu's inner sanctuary, is said to open on Vaikuntha Ekadashi. (ANI)

