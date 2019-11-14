Andhra Pradesh: Vigilance Dept officials seize nearly 30 tonnes of smuggled rice

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Officials of the Vigilance Department in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday seized a lorry and an auto carrying nearly 580 bags of rice, meant for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS).

"The vigilance officials seized the vehicles at Gandepalli village, which contained nearly 580 bags of rice, weighing approximately 30 tonnes," said Faqruddin, Sub-inspector, Kanchikacherla police station.

The seized vehicles have been shifted to Kanchikacherla police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

