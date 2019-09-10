Andhra Pradesh: Wall collapses during Moharram procession in Kurnool, 20 injured

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): As many as 20 persons were injured after a wall collapsed during a Moharram procession on Monday night in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district.

The incident occurred after a portion of a terrace collapsed while many of people were leaning over it to watch the procession.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for medical treatment.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

