Andhra Pradesh: Water level of Munneru River in Krishna district rises following heavy rain

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Water levels of the Munneru river in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district continued to rise around the Kanchikacherla Mandal on Friday morning as the river received one lakh cusecs of water, officials informed.



The water level of Munneru River has been increased due to heavy rainfall in the district.

Roads in the area have been blocked due to waterlogging. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are receiving downpour from past few days.

"The Krishna river has received almost one lakh cusecs of floodwater from upper areas, leading to the rise of water levels. The Wyra and Kattaleru streams are overflowing at Damuluru in Nandigama mandal and disrupted the transport between Nandigama and Veerullapadu mandals," officials added. (ANI)

