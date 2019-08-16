Andhra Pradesh: Water level rises in Krishna river

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Water level in the Krishna river on Friday started rising near the catchment areas two days after 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage were lifted following heavy rainfall here.

Outflow from Pulichinthala Project was 7.52 lakh cusec today while the discharge from the Prakasam Barrage was registered at more than 6.57 lakh cusec. The water is overflowing, at above 15 feet, near Prakasam Barrage.

On Friday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh from August 18 to August 20. (ANI)

