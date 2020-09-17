Andhra Pradesh: Water logging reported in Krishna district following heavy rains

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Severe water-logging was reported in low lying areas of Machilipatnam town in Krishna district on Thursday following heavy rain for almost two hours in the area.

Many roads in the town were submerged in the rainwater due to blocked drains, causing hardships in the daily lives of people.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.



"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe during next 12 hours," tweeted IMD.

In another tweet, IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh from September 19 to September 21.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during September 19 to September 21," tweeted IMD.


