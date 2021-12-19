Andhra Pradesh will report 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal temperature for next 5 days

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): India Meteorological Department has predicted that temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature values in the entire Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.
"Mainly dry weather will prevail and the temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees centigrade, below the normal temperature values, for the next 5 days in entire Andhra Pradesh," said V.S.M. Raju, Meteorologist, IMD Amravati on Saturday.
"Low-level North-East winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh," he added.
Meanwhile, Vijayawada reported a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two degrees below the normal temperature, as per IMD.
IMD predicted that Vijayawada will see a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday. (ANI)
