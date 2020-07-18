Andhra Pradesh: Woman constable alleges sexual harassment by circle inspector

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A woman police head constable on Friday staged a protest near the Gandhi statue near district collectorate office alleging that an Atmakur circle inspector had sexually harassed her.

She appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita for help as there is a threat to her life.

She said, "I have complained to the Superintendent of Police with all the evidence. He has sent his friends to threaten me. He is saying that he has a political backing of MLAs and MPs and he will kill me. I request a departmental action against him."

"A case should be filed against him under the Nirbhaya Act, an enquiry should be done and he must be punished. I appeal to the Chief Minister and Home Minister to do justice. There is a threat to my and my son's life. How can the general public be protected when a woman in the department herself is not safe?" she asked.

The head constable said that the circle inspector tried to attack her many times.

"He had tried to attack me many times. How it is justified for a district-level officer to act like this? In reverse, he is threatening. That's why I complained about it to the Superintendent of Police (SP). I have full faith in the SP. I reiterate that there is a threat to me and my son's life from that fellow," she said. (ANI)

