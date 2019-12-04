Andhra Pradesh: Woman, infant found dead in Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The charred bodies of a 23-year-old woman and an infant were found by the roadside in Maddipadu Mandal in Prakasam District on Tuesday.

Maddipadu Sub Inspector Khadar Basha told ANI that they received the information about the bodies after 8 pm on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained by the police.

The police have started inquiring about the deceased in the nearby area.

A case will be registered after completing ceratin legal formalities, police said. (ANI)

