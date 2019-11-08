Andhra Pradesh: Woman jumps off bridge, dies

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Prakasam barrage on river Krishna here, police said on Thursday.

The dead woman has been identified Krishan Kumari, 31, and a resident of JD Nagar in Pramata area of the city.

Police and personnel from SDRF unsuccessfully attempted to rescue the woman who was swept away in the heavy current.

The body of the deceased was fished out from the river.

According to Krishna Lanka Police Station Inspector P Satyanandam, the husband of Krishnan Kumari, Babu Ratan said she was in a mentally unstable state. The two have been married for two years.

The police said they had informed Krishna Kumari's parents who reside in Amalapuram, East Godavari and were awaiting their arrival.

An FIR has been filed in the case under Section 174 of CrPC, police said. (ANI)

