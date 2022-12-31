Andhra Pradesh: Women arrested for stealing gold jewellery in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The rural police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and recovered seventy grams of gold ornaments from her.

Rural Circle inspector (CI) Tirupati Rao said that Gandreti Gayatri of Madidam village had gone to her mother-in-law's house in Cheepurupalli along with her family members on November 6.

The woman took an auto to return to Vizianagaram after visiting her mother-in-law.



When she checked her bag near Vizianagaram RTC complex, the zip of the bag was open. The gold ornaments weighing seventy grams were missing from her bag.

After the incident, the woman filed a complaint with the rural police.

The rural police, investigating the case, detained the accused, identified as Gorle Maunika of Pittada village of Mentada Mandal, from Chelluru village.

During questioning, she confessed to the crime and said that she had stolen the gold jewellery while coming in the auto along with Gandreti Gayatri.

"Seventy grams of gold ornaments were recovered from her. The accused woman was arrested and sent to remand," officials said. (ANI)

