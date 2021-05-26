Andhra Pradesh: Youth attempts suicide, accuses police of forcing in false case

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): A youth, Uptala Siva, attempted suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after allegedly beaten up and been forced to accept a crime he did not commit.

Siva was later admitted in a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Siva alleged that Krishna's Mylavaram Sub Inspector Rambabu threatened him to accept case of setting a motor cycle ablaze, adding that the police beat him up and tried to make him accept the crime. Unable to bear the insult, he said, he attempted suicide.

"Sub Inspector Rambabu had stopped me and my mother when we were returning to our house on Sunday, and took me to the police station. Somebody had set ablaze the motor cycle of one Goli Satish. The police forced me to accept that crime. Two constables sat on my legs, and the SI beat me with a belt," Siva said.



"But I did not accept. They had beaten me hard and hurled abuses at me. My mother came to the station for me, but the police scolded and sent her back. After some time the SI said he will come next day (Monday) and I had to be at the station by 7 am. The police threatened me that the torture will be more harsh and I have to accept the crime. Next morning they called me again to come to the station. I was not able to bear torture anymore, so I consumed rat poison and tried to commit suicide," he added.

He further alleged that when his mother brought him to the hospital (on Monday morning) the ASI came and took his signature on a white paper.

Siva also said that Goli Satish had filed a false case against him.

However, Rambabu denied the allegations of him beating Siva up.

While speaking to ANI over phone, SI Rambabu said that "A motor cycle was set ablaze. Victim Satish had complained to us. We filed a case. But it is not true that we have beaten Siva to make him accept a false case. In fact we have evidence against him. He might have attempted suicide as an attempt to escape from the case. That's why he is making false allegations on me and our police." (ANI)

