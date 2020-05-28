Andhra Pradesh: Youth climbs mobile phone tower to get his money from a buyer

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A youth climbed a mobile phone tower to get his money back from the buyer who bought his land but is allegedly not paying him the due amount for it.

This incident took place at Mustabad village in Gannavaram Mandal of Krishna district.

D Gopi is a resident of Mustabad. He sold his 33 cents of agricultural land nine months ago. However, he claims that the buyer is not paying money for the land. In order to get his money, he climbed the cell tower this morning.

Gannavaram police reached the spot. Meanwhile, Gopi sent a Whatsapp video message from the top of the tower.

In that video, he said, "I have sold my land nine months ago to one K Prasad of Vijayawada through a broker. He gave Rs 6 lakh as advance. Three months ago, he told me that he will give Rs 10 lakh and asked me to vacate and demolish the house which I did."

"But he gave only Rs 1 lakh. Now I am facing financial troubles and have no place to reside. But now the buyer is not responding. He switched off the mobile. The middleman says he is helpless. Please do justice to me. Otherwise, I have no option other than dying." (ANI)

