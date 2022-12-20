Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA, family safe after meeting with car accident due to dense fog

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): YSRCP Chintalapudi MLA Eliza and his family met with a car accident due to dense fog in the early hours on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, MLA Eliza and his family escaped unhurt in the collision when the car they were travelling in rammed into the transformer due to poor visibility.

The car accident took place around 3:30 am in Adamilli village of Kamavarapukota Mandal in the West Godavari district of Arunachal Pradesh.



Police added that the MLA's family escaped unhurt due to the opening of the Air balloons in the car.

Tadikalapudi, Sub Inspector (SI) Venkanna said, "The incident happened at around 3:30 am. MLA along with his family were travelling in the vehicle. Due to heavy Fog, the car rammed into the transformer. No one has been injured in the accident".

The front portion of the MLA'S car was completely damaged in the accident.

More details awaited (ANI)

