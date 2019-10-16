Representative Image
Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP worker dies, 4 others injured in fight over mushrooms in Srikakulam

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:57 IST

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): One person lost his life and four others were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over collecting mushrooms from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said.
This incident took place in Kuntibadra village in Kotturu Mandal of Srikakulam district and the deceased has been identified as Jangam who was a worker of YSRCP.
Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kotturu Sub Inspector V Ramakrishna said, "Jangam and Erraiah have some old disputes. They clashed over mushrooms. The argument grew bigger and both of them brought their supporters. Both groups clashed with sticks and spears. In this clash, Jangam lost his life and four other persons were injured".
Body of Jangam is shifted to Palakonda area hospital. The injured were taken to Kotturu community hospital and Section 144 has been imposed in the area and police forces have been deployed.
Ramakrishna said that case is registered. A person named Raju is identified as the one who stabbed Jangam.
Jangam is a worker of YSRCP, locals alleged that this was a clash between workers of YSRCP and TDP and the murderer belonged to the TDP. However, the police deny any such political colour in the case.
Meanwhile, YSRCP senior leader Vijayasai Reddy called on the DGP and appealed to consider the murder of YSRCP worker seriously, and take stern action against the culprits. (ANI)

iocl