Andhra: Railway staff urge PM Modi to include them as frontline workers

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): The staff of the Renigunta Railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include them as frontline workers and get them vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority.

In a statement, the staff argued that they have been working round the clock for the people of the country, not just for passengers but also for the Oxygen express trains.



"The staff has been working round the clock, for the sake of the nation. They are going and attending their duties, even for Oxygen Special Trains. Similarly, workers of all cadres like guards, drivers, station masters, gangmen, TXR staff, points men, staff at signaling, telecommunications, bridge, medical staff, RPF are rendering their services round the clock," the statement said.

Stating that almost 2,500 staff of the railways had passed away due to COVID-19, and many more were suffering with the disease, the Railways staff said: "Railway workers should be treated as Front Line Warriors. They should be vaccinated immediately and provided with insurance and other facilities."

As many as 23,27,86,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, as per the union health ministry. (ANI)

