Andhra records 618 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): As many as 618 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 fatalities in the past 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, according to the state health department.

38,069 samples were tested in the 24-hour period. With the addition of fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 20,47,459 including 12,482 active infections.

With 1,178 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state mounted to 20,20,835.



Among the six new deaths, two were reported from Krishna, one each in Chittor, East Godavari, Kadapa and Nellore districts. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus escalated to 14,142.

Meanwhile, India reported 26,041 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The active caseload now stands at 2,99,620 which is the lowest in 191 days. With 29,621 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stands at 97.78 per cent. As many as 3,29,31,972 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the health ministry.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 28 days and currently stands at 2.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.94 per cent. (ANI)

