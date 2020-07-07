Andhra reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A total of 1,178 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 21,197.

According to the state control room, the active cases stand at 1,200 while 9,745 patients have been discharged and 252 persons have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

