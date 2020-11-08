Andhra reports 2,237 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,237 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 8,42,967 cases.



There are 21,403 active cases in the state while 8,14,773 have recovered from the virus.

So far, 6,791 people have died in Andhra Pradesh because of the infection. (ANI)

