Andhra reports 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,410 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 8,38,363.

According to the state government, 2,452 people have recovered and the total recoveries stand at 8,09,770 in the state.



The death toll has gone up to 6,768 with 11 more persons succumbing to coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The state has 21,825 active cases.

Of the deaths reported on Friday, three died in Krishna district, two each in Chittor and Guntur districts, and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa and West Godavari districts. (ANI)

