Andhra reports 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, 44 fatalities in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 2,432 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 35,451 in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of these, 18,378 patients have recovered from the disease or discharged as of now. (ANI)

