Andhra reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,593 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus to 38,044.

"In the last 24 hours, 22,304 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 18,159 are active cases. 943 persons were discharged in the said period. The total number of discharged persons now stands at 19,393," the state COVID nodal officer said.

Forty people died in the state in the last 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 492.

"In the last 24 hours, 40 deaths were reported -- 8 each in East Godavari and Prakasam, 5 in Chittoor, 4 in Kadapa, 3 each in Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, 1 each in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. The total deaths increased to 492," the nodal officer added.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths. (ANI)