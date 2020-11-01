Andhra reports 2,618 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): As many as 2,618 new COVID-19 cases and 3,509 recoveries were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,25,966, including 23,668 active cases and 7,95,592 recoveries.

As many as 6,706 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.



Out of these, 16 were reported in the last 24 hours, including four from Krishna, three each in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Anantapur, and one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and West Godavari.

Out of these, 16 were reported in the last 24 hours, including four were from Krishna, three each in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Anantapur, and one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and West Godavari.


