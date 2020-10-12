Andhra reports 3,224 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 3,224 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,58,951.



According to the media bulletin, in last 24 hours, 61,112 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh and the number of active cases stands at 43,983.

In the past 24 hours, 5504 persons have been recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,08,712.

In the past 24 hours, 32 deaths have been reported, taking the total number deaths to 6,256 in the State. (ANI)

