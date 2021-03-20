Andhra reports 380 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Andhra Pradesh [India], March 20 (ANI): A total of 380 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.



The Health Department said 30,978 samples have been tested on Saturday, out of which 380 people tested COVID-19 positive which lead to an increase in the total number of cases to 8,93,366 with a total of 884094 recoveries so far.

The state has registered 2,083 active cases, 204 recovered, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Media Bulletin, AP state Covid nodal officer has informed about 2 deaths, each in Kurnool and Prakasam districts of AP in the last 24 hours, with it the death toll raised to 7189. (ANI)

