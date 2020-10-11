Andhra reports 5,210 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A total of 5,210 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and 30 more patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

According to the media bulletin, the total cases in the state increased to 7,55,72 which includes 46,295 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 5,509 people have recovered taking the total recoveries to 7,03,208 in the state.



However, the death toll in the state stands at 6,224. The casualties in last 24 hours in the state have been reported from Prakasam (8), Chitoor (4), East Godavari (3), Guntur (3), Kadapa (3), Vishakhapatnam (3), Anantapur (2), Krishna (2), Srikakulam (1) and West Godavari (1).

Meanwhile, with a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases. (ANI)

