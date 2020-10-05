Andhra reports 6,242 new COVID-19 cases

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 6,242 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.



The total count of cases in the state stands at 7,19,256, including 54,400 active cases and 5, 981 deaths.

In the last 24 hours 7,084 patients have recovered taking total recovered cases in the state to 6, 58,875.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

