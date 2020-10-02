Andhra reports 6,555 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 31 deaths and 6,555 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday.



With this, the total number of cases in the state stands at 7,06,790, including 56,897 active cases and 6,43,993 recoveries.

So far, 5,900 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

In the last 24 hours, the highest number of deaths in the state has been recorded in the Krishna district with six deaths, followed by four each in Anantapur and East Godavari districts, three each in Chittoor, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam districts, two each in Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari districts and one each in Kadapa and Srikakulam districts. (ANI)

