Andhra reports 657 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Six hundred and fifty seven new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 15,252, informed the state's Health Department.

The total figure includes 7033 active cases and 5587 recoveries.While 193 patients have succumbed to the infectious virus. (ANI)

