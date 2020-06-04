Andhra reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, tally soars to 3,377

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 98 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,377, said State COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The death toll rises to 71 after three deaths were reported. The State has 1033 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9986 samples have been tested in the state out of which 98 tested positive for COVID-19, 19 of them are Koyambedu (Tamil Nadu) returnees in Nellore district.

In the past 24 hours, 29 persons have been discharged, the total 2273 persons have been discharged so far. (ANI)

