Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 98 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,377, said State COVID-19 Nodal Officer.
The death toll rises to 71 after three deaths were reported. The State has 1033 active COVID-19 cases.
In the last 24 hours, 9986 samples have been tested in the state out of which 98 tested positive for COVID-19, 19 of them are Koyambedu (Tamil Nadu) returnees in Nellore district.
In the past 24 hours, 29 persons have been discharged, the total 2273 persons have been discharged so far. (ANI)
Andhra reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, tally soars to 3,377
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:22 IST
